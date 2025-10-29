Advertisement
The politics of false simplicity – Jonathan Ayling

Opinion by
Jonathan Ayling
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Bill to ban under-16s from social media reignites debate over parental responsibility. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • National MP Catherine Wedd’s member’s bill, which would ban under-16-year-olds from “social media” (definition pending), was pulled from Parliament’s biscuit tin last week.
  • Parliament’s Inquiry into the Harm Young New Zealanders Encounter Online is calling for shared responsibility between Government, business, and society.
  • The concept of subsidiarity means decisions should be made by the smallest, most local, most competent unit possible.

Being a dad is the achievement I’m most proud of, and the one that daunts me most. I know the quiet dread that comes with raising children in the digital age.

So when National MP Catherine Wedd’s member’s bill seeking to ban under-16-year-olds from “social media” (definition pending)

