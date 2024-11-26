Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Supermarkets and paper bag charges: Plenty of profit in price gouging forgetful shoppers - Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge
By
Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
How much profit are the supermarkets making here?

How much profit are the supermarkets making here?

Ryan Bridge
Opinion by Ryan Bridge
Ryan Bridge is Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Single-use plastic shopping bags have been banned since July 1 last year.
  • Stores have not been allowed to provide them to shoppers since July 2019.
  • The ban has been estimated to eliminate 150 million plastic produce bags from circulation each year.

I paid 40c per paper bag while shopping at my local supermarket the other day.

Sure, it may be one of the cheapest items in the ever-pricey home of convenient produce but Heavens to Betsy, 40c a piece is a mighty whack to the wallet.

Confounding my

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand