The Phoenix Foundation are returning to Whanganui. Photo / Ebony Lamb

Winter’s talons are tightening but Whanganui is in for one last outdoor music event.

One Fine Day is the final instalment of Summer in the Square at Majestic Square and will be headlined by Wellington’s The Phoenix Foundation.

The rest of the bill is made up of local acts: Anthonie Tonnon, Castlecliff Lights, Space Trash and MeanOwls.

The Phoenix Foundation’s Luke Buda said it had been a while since the band had played in Whanganui.

“It’s been so long that I don’t actually remember the year. I just know it was the same night David Bowie played in Wellington.

“The first time we came was to play at our friend Jack’s 20th birthday party in 1999, and that was also the first time we played under the name The Phoenix Foundation.

“Samuel [Flynn Scott], Conrad [Wedde] and I have actually been playing music together since the fourth form. That’s 30 years ago now, which is a little bit disturbing.”

The band released their last album, Friend Ship, in 2020.

In the interim, Buda, Flynn Scott and Wedde have been making film and TV soundtracks under the name Moniker.

Their latest project is a big one. “We’re doing an orchestral score to the new Spongebob Squarepants movie, which will be coming out sometime this year,” Buda said.

“It’s a major job - over 18 months - but that’s drawing to a close.”

Fewer soundtracks meant more gigs, something Buda was looking forward to.

“I’ve always wanted to get out of just the main centres and it hasn’t always come to fruition. This a good chance to put that to rights,” he said.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing Anthonie Tonnon and his band, and as many of the other acts as we can fit in.”

The last concert in the series, Majestic Rocks, was moved to the Whanganui Musicians Club due to bad weather.

Organiser Gioia Damosso said that would be the case again this weekend if rain was forecast.

“This will probably be the last outdoor summer concert that I do.

“All in all, it’s been really fun. We’ve had good shows and I’m really happy that I got to bring a lot of artists to town that wouldn’t normally play here.

“I’m really excited about the lineup this weekend too, especially as four out of the five bands are from Whanganui.”

The festival coincides with this year’s Artists Open Studios.

“It’s just a wonderful weekend of celebrating the arts in Whanganui,” Damosso said

“People can go and visit some studios and then come down to check out a fantastic lineup of talent.”

The gig also falls on April Fools Day, an occasion that held special significance for Polish people, Buda said.

“We have a tradition with a hilarious name - Śmigus-dyngus.

“The entire country has an absolute, all-out water fight for the whole day.

“I was 8 when I left Poland, but I still remember the news articles in the evening saying youths got onto a public bus with buckets of water and just poured them onto the passengers.

“If I decide to go Polish on April Fools Day it could be quite an interesting gig.”

One Fine Day is at Majestic Square on Saturday, April 1. The event is for all ages and begins at 3pm.

Tickets for One Fine Day can be purchased through Eventbrite or via www.lostart.nz