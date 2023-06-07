Napier City Rovers forward Deri Corfe - giving his teammates the thumbs up during their recent 3-1 Central League win over North Wellington - has been in stunning form this season. Photo / Neil Reid

Deri Corfe’s goal-scoring stats - and some of his play on the football pitch - match the shirt number on his Napier City Rovers strip: the perfect 10.

The 25-year-old has proven to be a top signing for the Bill Robertson-coached team so far in 2023; with a double in last weekend’s round two Chatham Cup victory over Island Bay United adding to the eight goals he had previously scored in nine Central League clashes.

Corfe came to Napier City Rovers via a six-year stint with Manchester City’s youth teams - where his teammates included current England star Phil Foden - then playing professionally in America and Scotland.

It’s not just his goal-scoring that has impressed; so too has his ability to retain possession under pressure and set his teammates on goal, including an outstanding combination with Jonny McNamara.

And it’s that presence again which will be crucial when fourth-placed Napier City Rovers host Stop Out - who are in eighth spot, but with a game in hand - in Central League round-10 action on Sunday.

“I think the players that we have bought in have added a lot of value,” Robertson said of his 2023 recruits, including Corfe.

“It is really important that the imports we have brought in have contributed very well. Deri Corfe has added 10 goals in 10 games now.”

Deri Corfe, wearing 10 (second from left), playing for Napier City Rovers, who he has scored 10 goals in 10 games for during the 2023 season. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers opened their Central League campaign back on March 25 with a 3-1 opening-round win over Stop Out.

Another three points on Sunday are deemed “crucial” by Robertson as his side hunts qualification for this season’s National League.

Napier City Rovers are currently in fourth position, with 13 league points after nine matches. Stop Out are in eighth spot with 11 points, but have a game in hand after an earlier match postponement.

The Wellington club’s victories include the 3-2 round seven win over Central League leaders Wellington Olympic. And last weekend they knocked Miramar Rangers out of the Chatham Cup after winning on penalties.

“They’ve had a few big wins this season,” Robertson said.

Solomon Islands international Iani Kalu will be missing from Napier City Rovers' next two games as he is on international duty. Photo / Neil Reid

“They are quite an experienced side so we are expecting quite a tough game. It is never an easy game against Stop Out.

“But our performances are starting to get some good consistency and hopefully that consistency and performance level will mean the results will come.”

Another critical Central League home match follows on June 25 when Napier City Rovers host Petone FC; currently in fifth spot and also hunting National League qualification.

Four teams from the Central League will go through; the Wellington Phoenix Reserves and the other three top-finishing clubs.

Jonny McNamara walks off Bluewater Stadium after scoring two goals against Waterside Karori in his side's 5-0 Central League win. Photo / Neil Reid

“If we can get a couple of wins it might just give us the momentum and points on the table to just put us ahead of the pack a little,” Robertson said.

Sunday’s clash will also be the first of two matches between the teams on successive Sunday afternoons at Bluewater Stadium; next weekend Napier City Rovers and Stop Out will meet in third-round Chatham Cup action.

Napier City Rovers opened their 2023 Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over unbeaten Capital Premier League side Island Bay United last Sunday.

“The opposition had a good go and it was probably a bit tighter than some of our guys anticipated,” Robertson said.

“They put us under pressure a little bit at times, but over the course of the game, I think we thoroughly deserved [the win]. Our goal last weekend was to get our name in the hat for the next round. It was a job well done.”

Captain Jim Hoyle has been a rock for Napier City Rovers on defence during the 2023 Central League. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers finished eighth in last year’s National League.

But the 2023 squad are a stronger unit across the park and have been playing an even more entertaining brand of football than last season.

The new foreign recruits - including Corfe, Solomon Islands international Iani Kalu and Canadian Stefan Karajovanovic - have all excelled.

Kalu will be missing from the side for the next two weeks after being called up for international duty against Malaysia and Singapore.

“It is a blow for us, we will miss him, but it is a great thing for the club to be able to host international players,” Robertson said. “We are proud to have Napier City Rovers represented on an international stage.”

New teenaged local signings Alex Mort and Jack Albertini have also added value, the latter nailing down a starting spot with an outstanding level of on-field maturity for a defender aged just 18.

Those back from last season have also stood out. Captain Jim Hoyle has again been immense, fellow defenders Fergus Neil and Kaeden Atkins have been consistently strong, and 2022 player of the season Ta Eh Doe has been a livewire, impressing in midfield, along with Cameron Emerson and Sam Lack.

Goalkeeper Oscar Mason - unlucky to miss selection for the New Zealand Under-20 side - has again shown his shot-stopping ability in the Central League. Photo / Neil Reid

Corfe hasn’t been the only one leading the way in the scoring duties, with 2022 Central League MVP Jonny McNamara, Christian Leopard and Lack also scoring crucial goals.

And between the sticks, 18-year-old goalkeeper Oscar Mason has also again highlighted his shot-stopping ability.

“I could go through every single player and give you some good contributions they have had over the season,” Robertson said.

“The full squad has contributed, and will need to continue contributing for the remainder of the season.”

It’s not just Robertson’s players who have impressed at Bluewater Stadium this season.

Home crowds have been growing - both in size and vocally - throughout the club’s 50th anniversary year.

“We have created a really good atmosphere for our home games... we want it to be a difficult place for teams to come and play,” Robertson said.

“We need that crowd support. So, if people can get behind us for these next two big home [league games], which might be season-defining, that would be great.”

Napier City Rovers v Stop Out

Kickoff: Bluewater Stadium

Sunday, June 11, 2 pm