'The original girl boss': Questionable tributes for Queen Elizabeth pour in

Rainbows appear above Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Video / BBC

Rainbows appear above Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Video / BBC

Obituaries and tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II are pouring in from all corners of the world – with some a little more fitting than others.

Buckingham Palace announced today that the Queen has passed away aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, early this morning NZT. Her reign was the longest in Britain's history, and the Commonwealth, having acceded the throne in 1952.

Her son Charles assumed his role as King Charles III effective immediately.

Queen Elizabeth was on the throne for generations and as such, her death has led to a number of tribute posts – with some being a little questionable.

Paris Hilton posted that the Queen was "the original girl boss" and "one of the most inspirational women".

The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔 https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) September 8, 2022

Also in mourning was the early 2000's icon and AI musical artist Crazy Frog, who kept it simple just posting "RIP the Queen" with a candle emoji.

R.I.P. The Queen 🕯️ — Crazy Frog (@TrueCrazyFrog) September 8, 2022

Also among the odd tributes was one from British sex toy and lingerie retailer Ann Summers.

The retailer's post had a photograph of a younger Queen Elizabeth, along with the caption "Thank you Ma'am for everything – for women, for family, for our nation. Sleep well."

Thank you Ma'am, for everything - for women, for family, for our nation. Sleep well. pic.twitter.com/VQJYYo9huU — annsummers (@AnnSummers) September 8, 2022

Shrek's Adventure, Lego Land Windsor and Playmobil also all posted tributes to the Queen – with Lego and Playmobil even adding their own plastic reconstructions of her.

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with all the Royal Family at this deeply sad time.



Out of respect the Resort will be closed tomorrow. If you're due to visit you will receive an email about your booking. pic.twitter.com/5vJlqUgIXv — LEGOLAND Windsor (@LEGOLANDWindsor) September 8, 2022

Rest in Peace 🖤 Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/eou217S8SZ — PLAYMOBIL (@playmobil) September 8, 2022

Pizza Express also posted a tribute – which has been ridiculed due to the Queen's son, Prince Andrew claiming in 2019 he could not have had sex with a teenager at the home of now-convicted sex offender Ghislane Maxwell because he was attending a child's birthday party at Pizza Express in Woking.

Pizza Express's replies have been limited, but it has been re-tweeted more than 500 times since it was posted.