The new-look Listener paywall site, in collaboration with the NZ Herald. Photo / Are Media

One of the country’s most-beloved magazines, The New Zealand Listener, is from today available in a digital-first format through an exciting new partnership between publishers NZME and Are Media.

Available through the nzherald.co.nz and listener.co.nz websites, audiences can purchase a digital subscription to unlock a wealth of in-depth articles, interviews and opinion pieces.

“The New Zealand Listener has a huge legacy of producing cutting-edge journalism - enriching New Zealanders with an array of quality content covering everything from politics to culture, social issues, technology and more,” NZME chief content officer (publishing) Murray Kirkness says.

“It is the perfect addition to complement NZME’s existing digital offerings, including New Zealand Herald Premium, VIVA Premium and BusinessDesk.”

Listener.co.nz will house exclusive and unique content delivered daily to readers. The content will be available on desktop, mobile and in-app.

Are Media general manager Stuart Dick says the launch of Listener.co.nz in partnership with NZME marks a significant milestone for the iconic brand.

“For 84 years The Listener has covered every major issue facing Kiwis with thoughtful, intellectual analysis and our content today is as relevant as ever, proven by the 236,000 readers that engage with every single issue of the magazine - up 19 per cent since Are Media acquired the title in 2020,” Dick says.

“Now is the perfect time to share this content with new audiences via an innovative digital partnership combining NZME’s best-in-class technology and audience scale with The Listener’s award-winning current affairs journalism.”

Herald Premium subscribers will receive complimentary access to The New Zealand Listener for four weeks to trial the exciting new offering.

To subscribe to The New Zealand Listener, visit listener.co.nz.