Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

The legacy of Sir Michael Hill: Jeweller, violinist, philanthropist

NZ Herald
14 mins to read

Sir Michael Hill, pictured at home at The Hills, died earlier this week aged 86. Photo / Mark Hill

Sir Michael Hill, pictured at home at The Hills, died earlier this week aged 86. Photo / Mark Hill

He was generous, clever, astute, musical and a little bit wacky. Jane Phare looks back on the life and times of Sir Michael Hill, jeweller. Oh, and violinist, philanthropist, businessman and adventurer.

The first time I met Michael Hill I thought he was slightly unusual, eccentric even. He and his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save