The Boomrock setting, high above the Tasman Sea north of Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Some people might’ve questioned my choice of footwear for the day as I stood clutching a semi-automatic shotgun beside the banks of Ōhāriu Valley, aiming its head into the sky with the cool stock pressed against my cheek.

Sturdy ear muffs drowned out what I imagine was the quiet laughter of my friend Megan as she watched me pull a trigger for the first time, my wedged-heel sandals digging into the stony terrain beside Boomrock’s iconic race track.

“You’re a natural,” the friendly young clay-bird shooting instructor suggested, as she gently directed me on how to hold and aim the shotgun. Her enthusiasm convinced me there was a real chance I might annihilate the clay birds firing through the blue coastal sky ahead, and she seemed hopeful. I didn’t, however. In fact, I missed them all, but it hadn’t made the experience any less fun.

That’s the joy of being at Boomrock, an events venue on the edge of a private 1214-hectare property that towers above the Tasman Sea. No matter who you are, where you’ve come from, or what experience you have with a firearm, you’ll leave after a thrilling day with adrenaline in your veins, a full belly, new memories and a sense of achievement.

Our Sunday at Boomrock started with Megan and I catching an 8.30am train from Paraparaumu to Wellington, before walking the short distance to the TSB Arena, where a coach awaited guests going to the venue’s Experience the Track event.

A woman and her friend were dropped at the coach by her husband and daughter, with no clue where they were going since she’d received the experience as a surprise birthday gift. In a sort of unspoken loyalty to her thoughtful partner, the rest of us kept tight-lipped about our final destination as we made our way out of the city and towards Johnsonville, where the coach picked up more guests. Then it took us over the quiet winding rural hills to Boomrock.

Cloe Willetts, right, and Megan Batten.

Megan and I sat blissfully escaping our busy lives as mothers and professionals, the sound of city traffic descending into the distance and the weight of routine falling from our shoulders.

When our group arrived, we were driven to The Track, which is nestled away from Boomrock’s beautiful rustic-style lodge that I’d visited in the past.

Sitting 228 metres above the sea and adorned with a backdrop of the Cook Strait and South Island, the Boomrock Lodge regularly hosts corporate functions and special events, offering world-class cuisine and activities including clay shooting and extreme golf.

Romantic, intimate, and a little whimsical when it rains, the lodge is a popular choice for brides and grooms who can stay on-site at Boomrock’s luxury hilltop accommodation, Pipinui Point.

Less formal, The Track hosts half-day events that allow guests to soak in the fresh air and good company over thrilling activities and a shared barbecue. We were greeted by staff and a spread of freshly baked cuisine for morning tea, as the team shared historical information about the venue that’s situated on Papanui Station. First launched in 1997, Boomrock Lodge was later accompanied by The Track in 2002.

The main event of our day (apart from the gorgeous food) was the competitive cliff-top Time Trial course, which saw us jump in the driver’s seat of a 2022 Mercedes A45-S with pro racecar driver Boyd Norwood for hot laps.

Cloe Willetts shooting clay birds.

Boyd is well-known at Boomrock for having raced in the NZV8 Development Series, as well as for his down-to-earth nature. When you click in that driver’s seatbelt and peer at him with a look of exhilarated terror, Boyd is quick to reassure you. Then you’ll be guided around the racing track for a quick once over before it’s time to put your foot down and you hear him cry, “Faster!”

After everyone in the group had their turn skidding around cones and competing for the quickest time, Boyd showed us how it’s really done, unleashing the full extent of the four-cylinder, two-litre turbocharged car that puts out around 415 horsepower.

Another highlight was the Above and Beyond 4WD Experience, which left us gripping the bottom of the Land Rover Defender’s seats as we were driven sideways up Boomrock’s steep banks. Experienced driver Chris Evans skillfully manoeuvred the bumpy hills while chatting about the Land Rover’s impressive technology, saying, “I just raised the car about 15cm, which is one of the highest clearances for a 4WD vehicle, reaching a total of 291 millimetres total clearance. Hold on!”

Next, in the middle of Boomrock’s peaceful farmland setting, Megan and I picked up a bow and arrow each for archery, unaware she was about to unearth a secret talent. The instructor and I watched in surprise as she effortlessly flung the majority of her 10 arrows right into the bullseye, despite having never tried the sport.

The Mercedes used for the Time Trial course.

Following a few rounds of axe throwing we settled inside The Track venue for lunch, which was cooked at the lodge kitchen and brought over for our group to eat at long sun-drenched tables. The food consisted of fresh salads, breads, vegetables and well-seasoned meats, and was matched with drinks of our choice, either alcoholic or not.

Guests chatted away and I learned about a 52-week project a couple were doing, which involves completing a new challenge once a week for a year. The women, an IT professional and Treaty of Waitangi historian, saw an ad on Facebook for Boomrock’s Experience the Track event and booked tickets, bringing their university student daughter with them. Together, they raved about the day’s activities, proud to have pushed themselves well past their comfort zones.

After post-lunch clay shooting, we said goodbye to Boomrock and took a restful coach ride back to Wellington, where Megan and I grabbed a cocktail on the waterfront before journeying home by train; one of us with sore feet and the other an up-and-coming archery Olympian.