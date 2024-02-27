Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The intoxicating risks of having a hangover at work - Gary Martin

By Gary Martin
4 mins to read
The physical effects of a hangover can include impaired co-ordination and a delayed reaction time, which can heighten the risk of accidents and errors. Photo / 123RF

The physical effects of a hangover can include impaired co-ordination and a delayed reaction time, which can heighten the risk of accidents and errors. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

In social and professional circles, tales of working with a hangover are often shared with a mix of humour and pride, and treated as evidence of endurance or commitment to the job.

That

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.