The physical effects of a hangover can include impaired co-ordination and a delayed reaction time, which can heighten the risk of accidents and errors. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

In social and professional circles, tales of working with a hangover are often shared with a mix of humour and pride, and treated as evidence of endurance or commitment to the job.

That mindset raises the question as to whether such an attitude ought to reconsidered, given the potential health risks and impacts on productivity, safety and workplace culture that might come with working under the influence of a hangover.

Amid a growing focus on workplace health and safety, alongside the expanding responsibilities of both employers and employees, showing up to work with a hangover is increasingly recognised as risky business.

While the headaches of working with a hangover are well-known, we often decide to overlook and ignore the sobering facts linked to working when we are not at our best, choosing instead to remain blurry-eyed about the impact that has on our productivity, safety and overall wellbeing.

The physical effects of a hangover are many and varied and include impaired co-ordination and a delayed reaction time, which can heighten the risk of accidents and errors.

In industries where precision and alertness are paramount — such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation — the consequences can be dire, not just for the individual affected, but also for colleagues, clients and the public.

Hangovers affect cognitive or thinking functions, leading to decreased concentration, memory problems and difficulties in performing complex tasks.

This cognitive impairment results in reduced productivity and a decline in the quality of work, as tasks take longer to complete and errors are more likely to be made.

For businesses, this translates to financial losses and potential reputational damage, especially in sectors where high standards of professionalism are expected.

That aside, a culture that even subtly approves of or jokes about coming to work hungover may contribute to a deteriorating atmosphere where sub-par performance becomes normalised or even celebrated.

This not only undermines the individual’s capability to perform at their peak but also affects the team’s collective output and the quality of work delivered.

When one team member struggles due to a hangover, it often falls upon others to pick up the slack, leading to resentment, increased stress and a potential decline in morale.

In response to these challenges, some individuals resort to taking “sickies” to avoid the consequences of working while hungover, calling in sick under the guise of an unrelated illness.

This practice, while it may offer a temporary solution, raises questions about responsibility and integrity within the workplace. It can erode trust among team members and supervisors, contributing to a culture of decreased accountability and potential conflicts.

Others seek out various hangover remedies in an attempt to counteract the effects and maintain their work performance.

Strategies such as hydration, eating nutrient-rich foods, consuming caffeine, and taking pain relievers can offer temporary relief. However, these methods do not address the underlying cognitive and physical impairments caused by a hangover.

Some individuals exacerbate the situation irresponsibly by embracing the “hair of the dog” method as a way to numb the discomfort or delay the effects of a hangover, ultimately making matters worse.

Acknowledging that we should adopt a different attitude towards attending the workplace with a hangover might indeed prompt groans or eye rolls from those who view it as challenge to the perceived badge of honour associated with surviving work while hungover.

Yet embracing this shift is crucial for fostering a healthier, safer and more productive work environment, where wellbeing and responsibility take precedence over outdated notions of endurance.

The problems associated with going to work with a hangover are multi-faceted, affecting individual health, workplace safety and organisational performance.

As workplace cultures evolve, recognising and addressing the implications of such behaviours becomes crucial in building healthier, safer and more productive work environments.

In the meantime, for anyone brewing plans to tackle work with a hangover ranging from mild to severe, the sobering advice is to ferment those plans by staying at home.

Opting to recuperate and recover fully before returning to work not only demonstrates a commitment to personal health and responsibility but also respects the wellbeing of colleagues and the overall productivity of the organisation.

Ultimately, the shift towards acknowledging the risks and reconsidering the approach to hangovers in the workplace is a reflection of broader societal changes.

It signals an increasing awareness of the importance of health, safety and wellbeing in all aspects of life, including the workplace.

By fostering a culture of responsibility and care, both employers and employees can contribute to a more positive, productive and healthy work environment.

Professor Gary Martin is a workplace and social affairs expert from Australia.