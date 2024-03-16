Voyager 2023 media awards
The imitation game: Why we copy celebrities and influencers like Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham

Jane Phare
By
12 mins to read
Sales of the crutches Victoria Beckham uses jumped by 80 per cent when she appeared at Paris Fashion Week this month. Photo / Getty

When Victoria Beckham lurched down a Paris runway on a pair of crutches earlier this month, it wasn’t her outfit that soared in sales. It was the crutches that went boom. Jane Phare looks at

