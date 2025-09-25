Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The huge shift between landlords and renters as rentals stay vacant in Wellington

RNZ
6 mins to read

Trade Me's August data showed that while the national median rent remained flat at $620 a week, Wellington prices continued to fall to $595 - down 8.5% year-on-year. Photo / RNZ, Reece Baker

Trade Me's August data showed that while the national median rent remained flat at $620 a week, Wellington prices continued to fall to $595 - down 8.5% year-on-year. Photo / RNZ, Reece Baker

By Mary Argue of RNZ

A glut of vacant rentals in the capital city has shifted the dynamic between landlords and renters, with some tenants knocking close to $100 off their weekly rent.

Landlords are offering all kinds of incentives to entice people to viewings, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save