The Hits: We are playing the Covid game again

The Hits DJ Megan Banks.

OPINION

Ahhh yes, Term 3 is here! It’s easy to forget what Term 3 is like when you are languishing in the relative ease of Term 1 and Term 2, and so you do silly things like sign your children up for five different sports.

It’s six now if you count rifle shooting practice with Grandad.

One of the new sports my oldest is playing for the first time and absolutely loves is water polo. If, like me, you wondered how the heck you led the horse into the water (but couldn’t make it drink), you’ll be pleased to know there are no horses involved, or canoes for that matter.

It’s just kids in the pool, trying to get the ball down the other end and in the goal, all with only one hand. The quarters are just five minutes, so the whole game doesn’t take long. Music to any parent’s ears on a Sunday afternoon.

We’ve also now found ourselves in the middle of a seventh sport, and this is one the whole family can enjoy. That is the sport of Covid testing.

You might have played this sport yourself recently. You forget that a couple of years ago, you used to play this sport a lot.

Then you gave it up and almost forgot how to play it, and now it’s back. One person tests and everyone waits. 15 minutes later, a Covid line comes up.

The rest of the family start internally checking their own symptoms - do I also have Covid? Better check. The test kits are a little old, maybe they’re faulty.

Is that a line? Not sure. Do it again the next day. Is that a line? Don’t think so. Then you secretly wish it was a line, and so the cycle goes on.

At this stage, there’s just one child down with Covid and it’s his first time, so he’s pleased he’s finally joined the team.

The other child who got Covid last year is livid. Demanding to know who changed the Covid rules that mean he still has to go to school, when last year when he got it, his brother got to stay home too.

He wants to write to the Covid sports governing body, and he’s furious with the referee’s decision. I’m keeping mum on who the ref actually is, as thanks to water polo, this kid has a very good aim with a ball.