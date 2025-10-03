Advertisement
The hidden price of blindness: Palmerston North mother lost her sight after measles

Eva de Jong
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Advocates say blind and low vision people struggle to find jobs because of unconscious bias from employers.

The number of New Zealanders living with low vision or blindness is steadily rising, with numbers now sitting at more than 183,000. At the start of Blind Low Vision Month, advocates are calling for greater recognition of the financial burden for blind people who face increased transport costs,

