The NZ Herald and editor-at-large Shayne Currie are on a two-week road trip to gauge the mood of the nation and meet everyday and notable Kiwis making a difference in their communities and the wider world. Today he discovers hidden New Zealand cinematic treasure in a South Island storage unit, and we catch up with one of the South Island’s leading chief executives for Nine Questions. Senior reporter Anna Leask, meanwhile, speaks with a famous West Coaster.

His best-known role was that of mayor, community protector and supporter of Greymouth in the tragic wake of the Pike River mine disaster.

But that’s just one of many hats Tony Kokshoorn has worn over the years.

He’s a successful businessman, helped to raise upward of $30 million for various local charities and, even in his retirement, he works every day to better and bolster the community he adores.

Born and bred on the West Coast – starting life in Lake Brunner and relocating with his family to Greymouth when he was 5 – there’s nowhere else he would ever want to or think of living.

Tony Kokshoorn during his tenure as Grey district mayor, during the aftermath of the Pike River mine disaster. Photo / Doug Sherring

Kokshoorn served in local government for 21 years, as a councillor and then mayor for 15 years at Grey District Council.

“I was always sort of politically conscious and motivated – it was just my upbringing that did that, my mother was a life member of the Labour Party … a staunch member,” he said.

“So I always had that affiliation with some type of politics, and what happened was I was the chair of a company that the local council here started called Central Western Services, which was essentially the works units that all the councils owned and for contract and all that stuff.

“And in the very first year, we made a huge profit and because we made the huge profit, they could only see it then as a sellable item and they sold it off – and that annoyed me so much, I thought, well, I’ve got to get on to council and try and change the way they do things.”

When not firmly ensconced in council duties, Kokshoorn was dedicated to helping the community in other ways: helping charities raise millions of dollars a year, often at his own expense in travel time and resources.

“We’re very close-knit, the people here on the West Coast and we all look out for each other’s back and we’re brought up that way.

“I was brought up in a Christian household, where doing things for others was really taught to us, so that sort of led me on to be very community-minded and that took me into charity work.”

Prince William was taken by Kokshoorn to meet the families of the 29 men killed at Pike River. Photo / Pool coverage

Kokshoorn’s passion for his home was also a big motivator for all of his activities, whether in business, politics or giving back.

“If you are born on the West Coast, it doesn’t matter where you go on to, your heart stays on the West Coast.

“It’s because of the isolation that the West Coast ... we are defined by this great mountain range that runs through the South Island and that creates a special community and a special passion for the place.

“That’s what you see in Coasters – we’re really proud of our identity here.”

Kokshoorn, now 68, made the call to step away from politics in 2018 to dedicate more time to his family and has not had a moment of regret.

“I was never challenged as mayor but I stopped at a point after 15 years and thought, ‘OK, who’s gonna be around when I finally die? Who’s going to bury me?’

“And my answer to myself was, ‘My family, and not the politicians I met 30 years prior’.

“So I made a decision that rather than be half-hearted in my family because I was so busy in politics and in the businesses, I’d make a really tangible effort to be a good family person because I had grandkids coming along.

“I’ve never regretted that decision … I mean, I missed the limelight initially, but I knew I had to make that adjustment.

“And I think that’s the lesson for everyone in life – change is inevitable. Don’t be scared to make the move in the other direction.”

Kokshoorn hugs a friend after learning of the second and unsurvivable Pike River mine explosion. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kokshoorn is still actively involved with several charities but his life is much quieter these days, and the West Coast is the best place for his new daily pace.

“I just love the way of life here, it’s like the West Coast offers a way of life that is probably stress-free by default.

“You haven’t got the traffic jams and the mad rush and the expectations and the massive differences in housing prices ... you’re not forever chasing that monetary or material goal.

“Here, there is only so much you can have and we tend to appreciate the environment more.”

He revealed that each week he donates his pension payment to charity – he doesn’t need the money and sees first-hand that others do.

Shayne Currie is travelling the country on the Herald’s Great New Zealand Road Trip. Read the full series here.

The Great NZ Road Trip heads from Greymouth to Nelson on Saturday.

“It gives me a lot of satisfaction - I understand there are many people that need that pension but I’m in a nice position where I can do that … I’ve been very lucky.

“I think if I look back on my life of 50 years working, the fact that I went and was self-employed from 20 years onwards was extremely rewarding.

“But what trumps that is the charitable work I did, there’s no question about it ... And that is because there is nothing greater than helping other people.”

Kokshoorn has always backed the community he loves - in business, politics and charity work. Photo / Marty Melville

Kokshoorn has high hopes for the future of his beloved West Coast.

“I’m proud that we have, over a long period, been going through a painful transition from extractive industries to sustainability.

“We’re on the growth path again.”

He urges other Kiwis to get out and about in their community, to find the time to play their part and make an impact.

“It’s easy to think to yourself every day, ‘If I get spare time, I’ll go out and I’ll join an organisation that’s immersed in the community’ or ‘I’ll go and help in the community’.

“Don’t think about it – do it … and once you see the goal of doing it you will reap the rewards.

“They won’t be monetary but you don’t need monetary rewards to be happy ... it is more rewarding to be an integral part of your community.”