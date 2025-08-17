No matter. This part of the country was a huge highlight for the first road trip, back in 2023. The characters, those born and bred here and those who are moving in from the North Island in increasing numbers (as you’ll read today), were warm and welcoming.

The Southern Alps were twinkling in late afternoon sun yesterday – a fresh icing of white powder will only add to their majesty.

I officially hit the road this morning – travelling from Dunedin to Invercargill – for the start of our third annual editorial series to gauge the mood of the nation and celebrate the very best of New Zealand.

As we head into spring, it’s time to reset and uncover some of New Zealand’s best stories and characters.

This year, with the support of sponsor Night ’n Day, we will again be meeting notable and everyday Kiwis helping make a difference in their towns, regions, country and the world.

There might be a strong story in the plight or progress of your town and community. I’d love to hear it.

If you know a great character, business, project or story, please email me at roadtrip@nzme.co.nz.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor.