Despite living in Auckland, there are many parts that operate like regional towns, and where I live in Belmont/Narrow Neck is just like that. I live on a peninsula which lends itself to a tight-knit community. Most people live super close to the schools. It means that you see familiar faces everywhere you go, at the shops, the local café, at the beach – it’s lovely and it’s super supportive. I think there’s a tendency to think Auckland means big-city living but it really doesn’t feel like that, and I should know, I grew up in rural Taranaki!

Radio personality Toni Street, with husband Matthew France, at home in Auckland. Photo / Doug Sherring

What are your passions?

I’m passionate about my family, and making sure everyone is living their best lives. I try and be involved in whatever they’re doing as much as I can, even when sometimes it feels overwhelming, because I know how quickly it can pass you by. I’m super passionate about coaching, I coach both Year 8 and Year 6 netball teams, I’m such a believer in the invaluable lessons you get from being in a team environment, it makes you a better human and I love it as their coach that I can help them through that and shape them into better people.

I’m also passionate about good food – I’ll shout from the rooftops about a good seafood situation, musical theatre and helping people overcome their fear of public speaking.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

I really admire Dame Lisa Carrington. Her utter dedication to become one of the world’s greatest ever athletes is phenomenal, but she’s also a really down-to-earth, caring and genuinely lovely person. She’s the ultimate role model for our young people.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

When my family is happy and healthy, I’m happy. I’m personally at my happiest when I have good balance in my life. A weekly snapshot of that for me would involve time to exercise 3-4 times a week, enjoying my job, enough time with friends and family, being able to attend the important events at school with the kids, and still having the time to just sit and “be”.

What is your greatest fear?

My kids dying before I do. That, and getting trapped in a small space – I have terrible claustrophobia.

What is it that you most dislike?

I dislike people who can’t be happy for others and feel the need to tear them down rather than focusing on/cultivating their own success.

What is on your bucket list?

I’d love to take my family to Broadway and/or the West End – we’ve all become massive musical theatre lovers in our house and I was lucky enough to travel to Broadway last year with my radio show [on] Coast, it was phenomenal. It would be a dream come true to take the whole family and repeat the trip.

What do you hope/think New Zealand will look like in 10 years?

I’d love to see day-to-day living become easier for everyone. That would require the cost of living to come down – the last couple of years have been a real grind, most of us are surviving, not thriving, and it’s absolutely affected the mood of the nation. I’d love to see Aotearoa optimistic and flourishing again.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor.