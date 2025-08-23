Advertisement
The Great New Zealand Road Trip – Nine Questions with Toni Street

Shayne Currie
By
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Nin's Bin is an iconic crayfish caravan just outside Kaikōura, along State Highway 1, and is now in its third generation of family ownership. Video / Shayne Currie

Each day on The Great New Zealand Road Trip, we catch up with a notable and noteworthy New Zealander, posing to them the same nine questions. Today we hear from Coast radio breakfast host and top broadcaster Toni Street.

What’s one word to sum up your mood right now?

