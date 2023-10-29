As part of The Great New Zealand Road Trip, we’ll hear from a notable New Zealander each day, answering the same nine questions (a mixture of our own, and others borrowed from the famous Proust Questionnaire). First up is businessman Sir Ian Taylor who, from his base in Dunedin, has taken Kiwi ingenuity to the world.

What’s the one word to some up your mood right now?

I have two: Cautiously optimistic.

What do you wish people knew about where you live?

What I wish that people knew about this place where I live, Aotearoa New Zealand, was on full display at the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup. While all the talk has been about the amazing win by the All Blacks I was equally proud of the fact that the Sky commentators opened fully in te reo in a way that said to the world - this is us and we are proud of it. It’s a message we can send to our Aussies cousins following their referendum on The Voice.

What are your passions?

Right now I am passionate about ensuring that we do everything we can to leave this place in a way that allows our mokopuna, our grandchildren, to thrive and grow. In particular, we need to deliver a world-class education system that inspires them to be the best they can be.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

Dame Whina Cooper. I was 25 when this amazing kuia led the 1100 km land march to Wellington, at the age of 79. Her quiet dignity and strength inspired a generation of wahine toa, the latest of whom, Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, has just become our youngest-ever politician to enter Parliament.

Sir Ian Taylor. Photo / Dean Purcell

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

This one is easy and probably one I share with every grandparent in the country. These days I am at my happiest when I am with my wife Liz, spending time with our five wonderful mokopuna. Nothing can make you happier than unconditional love.

What is your greatest fear?

That we damage this environment so badly and create divisions between our people to such an extent that those moko will never be able to enjoy the life that I have had over the past 73 years.

What is it that you most dislike?

Anyone who is creating that division or who does not believe we need to be listening to Mother Earth, Papatūānuku, who continues to make it clear that we do not endanger her. We are just annoying her and the more we do so the more she will punish us. Her message is simple, we are all connected, the people, the plants, the animals. We need to find those connections and we need to build on those connections. That’s a quote from another amazing young wahine toa I have had the privilege of working with, Hinerapa Rupuha, Ngai Kahungunu, Te Whānau Apanui.

The Great New Zealand Road Trip heads from Dunedin to Invercargill today.

What is on your bucket list?

My bucket is full. I was born in 1950 and have had the privilege of living through what I believe have been the best 70 years on the planet. A time when I have been able to tick off that bucket list - and much much more.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

My hope is that we will have put behind us the divisions that were such a feature of this last election and that we have seen a new approach to politics where our politicians are able to create a single, multi-generational vision around education, health, and wellbeing that we, the voters, can hold them all accountable for, every three years. Given it’s 10 years, I won’t be holding my breath.