My family and I lived in France last year and people are sometimes surprised when I say that we were happy to come home to New Zealand. Yes, France is amazing but for me it doesn’t beat New Zealand. We’re a friendly and down-to-earth people, we have vast natural beauty and surroundings, we can go about our lives safely, we’re not fighting crowds to see or go anywhere. Right now, it feels there’s a bit of punching down on New Zealand and I feel that’s unfair. With the world going a little crazy, I count us lucky that we are where we are.

What are your passions?

My recipe for happiness has three elements: make time for your family, make time for yourself and get enough sleep. I have to admit I don’t have much success with the last one at the moment.

My family is what keeps me going, so I try to make sure I do all the dad things: cheering them on from the sidelines for sports and getting home for dinner as often as I can. Carving out time for myself is also important – I go for a run before the sun comes up every morning and it gives me thinking time.

I also enjoy mountain-biking and escaping to our bach near Taupō. I’ve fished all my life and sitting in a boat with a fishing rod is very much a happy place for me.

I am also still very passionate about policing. I try not to spend too much time in the office and, whenever possible, I take off for what my staff call my “free-range” time – visiting police stations around the country and sometimes taking part in a bit of policing myself.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

My wife. She puts up with me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her support throughout my career. I met her in 2000 when I was a Detective and she was a journalist. I was very suspicious.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers likes to take off on "free-range" time.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Always having something to look forward to. We’re on this Earth a short time so, as an “active relaxer”, I’m always planning, scheming and thinking about the next adventure, the next day out, the next challenge. My wife would say perfect happiness for me is mowing lawns, washing windows, cleaning gutters, washing the car, then going for a 10k run all in one day. That is also normal for me and, I admit, does also make me happy. But so too does policing. I love being a policeman.

What is your greatest fear?

The safety and wellbeing of our two daughters when my wife and I are no longer around. Even though they grow up, they will always be our children.

What is it that you most dislike?

When people overcomplicate things. It really drives me nuts. That saying “there is beauty in simplicity” is spot on.

What is on your bucket list?

Six months in NZ and six months overseas every year after I retire. My wife and I are huge travellers, always loved it, so we will keep doing that for as long as we can. We’re inspired by a wonderful older couple we have known for many years who were backpacking around Greece once a year well into their retirement.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers is proud to call New Zealand home.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

The envy of the rest of the world. In many respects we already are but perfection is when everyone in New Zealand realises just how lucky we are.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor.