The Great New Zealand Road Trip: Nine Questions With... Peter Burling

What’s the one word to sum up your mood right now?

Excited.

What do you wish people knew about where you live?

I’ve lived in Barcelona for the past four months and love exploring this beautiful city. Something people may not know is that Barcelona is home to 9 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

What are your passions?

Challenging myself.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

Sir Peter Blake - he was so far ahead of his time.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Balance - I really enjoy being busy and getting challenged daily, but that also means that I really enjoy free time.

What is your greatest fear?

New Zealand not stepping up and taking care of its environment, just look at what is happening to the Waitematā Harbour with the raw wastewater spill.

What is it that you most dislike?

The big disparity between how we care for our environment on land compared to how we treat the ocean.

What is on your bucket list?

Exploring some of the more remote parts of New Zealand, around the Sounds and I’d love to get to the sub-Antarctic islands to see all the life there. They’re a global hotspot for biodiversity and talking to people who have been there say it’s incredible.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

I think we have a chance to grow into one of the more progressive countries in the world, to get our cost of living under control, improve our infrastructure and to reinforce why we are all so proud to call New Zealand home. Something not everyone knows is that we have the fourth largest ocean space on the planet and we must step up and look after it as a nation. We have the most special place in the world, but we need to look after it.