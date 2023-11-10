Journalist Paddy Gower. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald editor-at-large Shayne Currie is on a two-week road trip to gauge the mood of the nation and meet everyday and notable Kiwis making a difference in their communities and the wider world. Today’s Nine Questions With ... is with journalist Paddy Gower.

What’s the one word to sum up your mood right now?

Optimistic. I am optimistic that I am going to have the best day, that the best things are going to happen. It’s so easy to be negative, so what I do is something called “trained optimism”. I force myself to be optimistic. I believe in myself. I’m also optimistic about the future of New Zealand. You have to be. We are going to have a great future, so we should be optimistic as a nation. I do think we can be too negative as a nation at times and focus on things that don’t matter. We need to believe in ourselves.

What do you wish people knew about where you live?

I live in Wellington, and when people think of Welly they think of Government, hills, wind. I wish for people to visit the thriving Hutt Valley, to see how amazing and beautiful our suburbs and communities are. Picture this, you’re at the top of Wainuiomata Hill, you look up the valley and to Remutaka, or back down across the harbour to the city, the Cook Strait to the South Island. It is, truly, one of the best views in New Zealand. I go up there and it is almost always me alone.

What are your passions?

I have one passion, journalism. It is a calling for me. I love helping people. I try to help someone every day, be it through journalism or even just by smiling or telling someone they are great. Journalism means I get to help people through my job. I love doing the mahi and trying to bring great stories and ideas on how to make Aotearoa New Zealand a better place. Other than that, I am quite passionate about road cycling in my lycra, surfing, going for massive walks and mountain biking.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

This may come as a bit of a surprise - even to the person themselves - but the New Zealander that I most admire is Bernie Monk. Bernie’s son Michael was killed in Pike River, and I’ve had a lot to do with Bernie since then. He is a personal hero and inspiration to me, because he has never given up on fighting for his son. I find it incredibly moving watching Bernie fight with a never-say-die attitude for Michael and the other Pike River miners. I know Bernie is fighting for what is right. People have forgotten and moved on from Pike River but there is no justice yet and Bernie refuses to give up for his boy. For that reason, Bernie is an amazing father. I think anyone who meets Bernie and feels that firm handshake and sees his smile, knows they’re talking to a genuinely good Kiwi.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Moving back home to Taranaki to be close to my whānau, close friends, and “brothers” that I grew up with from Francis Memorial College. I’d love to live at Oakura Beach, hanging out with my mates and having a chill time. That would make me so happy.

What is your greatest fear?

I’m afraid of dying, particularly of cancer. But it’s only because I love life, so it’s not really a fear. It is a reason to do something amazing tomorrow.

What is it that you most dislike?

Inequality. I don’t like it when people punch down, and when power is used in the wrong way. I hate seeing ordinary Kiwis being on the receiving end of stuff they don’t deserve, and facing problems that should be fixed for them. That’s bulls***. I actively dislike bulls***.

What is on your bucket list?

I don’t have a bucket list. I know that I’m super lucky to have done more “bucket list” things than most people. I look at every day as a bucket list moment.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

I’d like New Zealand to have a serious discussion on whether we separate from the royal family and become a republic nation. I’ve been working on a documentary Patrick Gower: On The Royals (which airs on Three on Tuesday) looking at the pros and cons of it. The arguments on both sides are fascinating and New Zealanders need to understand what it means to be part of the Commonwealth and what it will potentially look like for us as a nation if we go out on our own. I’d like everyone to care more about this so we can look to the future. When I started working on this documentary I knew as much as the average Kiwi, but I went on a journey and I think it’s a journey every Kiwi needs to go on. It’s only then that we can look at how we’d like our country to look like in 10 years, because this democratic decision will shape our future as a nation.