The Great New Zealand Road Trip: Nine Questions with... Matt Watson

I live in a special part of New Zealand, not just because it’s beautiful, but because it is the birthplace of modern New Zealand as we know it today. Yes, we all know Te Tiriti o Waitangi was signed up here, but long before that, the first interactions between the first Pākehā settlers and Māori happened right on the land where I live, so I took it upon myself to learn the history from two kaumātua out here. There were stories of hardship and conflict, but for the most part there was a lot of goodwill and mutual respect. They would not have known it at the time, but that set up the foundation for us to become the best place in the world.

What are your passions?

I’m passionate about fishing, which is pretty obvious to anyone who’s watched me. But fishing is really an adjunct to an interaction with the ocean, a challenge or an adventure. I’m passionate about New Zealand, our land, our sea and our people, and I want to see us treat all of them better.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

Sir Edmund Hillary, not just because he conquered Everest, but because of the way he did it. With basic gear, without making a fuss, and then was incredibly humble about what he’d done. And because a feat like being first atop the world’s highest peak is so defining, people forget his other expeditions, his personal hardships and his charitable work.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

My family is healthy, the ocean is healthy, I’m content with what I have, and the All Blacks have the Rugby World Cup.

What is your greatest fear?

New Zealand loses its identity.

What is it that you most dislike?

Potholes.

What is on your bucket list?

I’d like to see a full canopy of native trees on our property – I’ve planted 46,000 so far and I’m about halfway. Would love to see it done in my lifetime but if not, my kids will.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

I hope our ocean will be restored to abundance, so Kiwis can go to the sea and gather enough to feed themselves and their families. Because in the gathering, the sharing and the eating, we are creating memories, a connection to our seas and enriching our lives. That is part of our identity as Kiwis.

