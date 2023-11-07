Shayne Currie continues his journey, making his way into Taranaki and stopping off in Waverley. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

NZ Herald editor-at-large Shayne Currie is on a two-week road trip to gauge the mood of the nation and meet everyday and notable Kiwis making a difference in their communities and wider world. Today’s Nine Questions With... column is with businessman and former para-athlete Liam Malone.

Liam Malone. Photo / Nick Reed

What’s the one word to sum up your mood right now?

Abundance - despite the backdrop of geopolitical chaos, I’m extremely optimistic that there are going to be a number of technological breakthroughs that bring humanity into a time of abundance. Once intelligence is solved, I see most other problems being solved, including energy scarcity and areas of health. I was born with a disability that led to a double amputation of my feet and lower legs - I foresee most causes that lead to kids being born with disabilities like mine will be solved in the near future. That means that in the same way we don’t let short-term ailments (like a common cold or wearing reading glasses) define our identities today, disabilities won’t define personalities in the future. This will maximise every child’s opportunities, pathways and chances to create a life of abundance.

What do you wish people knew about where you live?

Dan from our local cafe Good Day does the best Reuben sandwich you can find in Auckland.

What are your passions?

Training my two German shepherds (it’s not going to plan!). Otherwise, I really enjoy my work at Amazon Web Services - which aligns with my general interest in technology and business. I’m extremely fortunate to work with a really great group of people. Every day at work is fun, and that’s something I’m grateful for.

Liam Malone.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

My partner Madison (she might be watching me type...). My best friend Izzy Whitley is one to look up to. From humble beginnings and overcoming a number of life’s obstacles, he’s achieved an extraordinary amount in business in a short time. Iz has an incomparable amount of energy that lifts up anyone around him. He’s always pushing for people to be better and achieve what they’re capable of. Between us, that comes with some healthy competition - when we lived together, we would get up at 3.30am and climb the Mt Smart barbed wire fence to run laps of the athletic track. I’d place all my chips on betting he’ll be one of New Zealand’s future business leaders.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Living in the countryside, having a big family, lots of animals, and spending my weekend doing adventure sports.

What is your greatest fear?

Finding out I have a life-threatening medical condition too late. My mum was diagnosed with stage three going on stage four bowel cancer, which would have been prevented with regular testing. She died at 54 - too early. Taking ownership for your health is underrated.

What is it that you most dislike?

Sometimes my girlfriend retells a story and goes down several side quests before getting to the main point. Nine times out of 10, I was there when it happened anyway. A second ick, or dislike, is when people have low standards for themselves; finding reasons for why they can’t do something. Shut up and get on with it.

What is on your bucket list?

Living in the US. The US gets a lot of criticism, probably for being the tallest poppy in the field of countries. Despite its challenges, I do think it’s the greatest country on Earth, and it would be an honour to eventually live there one day.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

I would like to see a greater cultural focus on technological acceleration, in both scientific research and engineering solutions. I grew up not too far from the birthplace of Ernest Rutherford, the father of nuclear physics. New Zealand is proud of its anti-nuclear position, including regarding nuclear energy. Dame Jacinda Ardern called climate change our current generation’s “nuclear-free moment”. It seems like progressing in nuclear energy would make the greatest contribution to solving the effects of climate change while still producing an abundant society - why did we go so far to stop producing the next Rutherford?