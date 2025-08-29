Advertisement
Updated

The Great New Zealand Road Trip: Nine Questions with former Prime Minister Sir John Key

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Sir John Key - his idea of perfect happiness includes a slice of Vogel's bread and flying a helicopter to a golf course for a round.

What’s one word to sum up your mood right now?

Tentative.

What do you wish people knew about where you live?

It’s a beautiful leafy suburb, full of young families and some of Auckland’s nicest restaurants.

What are your passions?

Golf, helicopter flying, family, travel, eating and wine (but don’t

