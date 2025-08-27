New Zealand truly is the greatest little country in the world. I feel so lucky to have made it my home 20 years ago and I’ll forever be grateful to my adopted homeland. The people are warm, the lifestyle is unique and the scenery is second to none.

What are your passions?

My passions centre around two things: my family and our business. Both are deeply intertwined, and I channel my energy into nurturing and growing them every day.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

My husband. He has walked beside me throughout our entire career, often staying in the shadows but always being my partner in every sense. I can do what I do only because we do it together. At our engagement party, my father-in-law said that we were good together because we make each other better people and that has been our guiding principle ever since. I admire him for making me a better person, as a mother, a friend and a business leader.

James and Cecilia Robinson. Photo / Supplied

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Right now, being in the midst of the everyday juggle of a demanding career and raising three kids. Happiness isn’t about getting what you want, it’s about wanting what you have. And for me, my happiest place is Onetangi beach on Waiheke, that’s my turangawaewae.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing the people I love most.

What is it that you most dislike?

Keyboard warriors. People who spread misinformation and hatred, who refuse to listen to another perspective, or who make assumptions without trying to understand the bigger picture.

What is on your bucket list?

To explore every corner of this beautiful country.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

I feel genuinely bullish about this. At Tend our purpose is to help New Zealanders be the healthiest people in the world and I believe we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild our health system from the ground up, to create the best healthcare system in the world.

I hope for a country that embraces innovation while holding tight to our values of fairness and community. A place where healthcare is truly accessible to all, technology is used for good, and where our tamariki grow up safe, healthy and proud to call Aotearoa home, a place they may go out into the world from, but ultimately return to because the best opportunities are here.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor.