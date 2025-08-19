In 1992, when “craft” beer was still an unfamiliar term, Emerson opened his first brewery. His early range, including Bookbinder, 1812 IPA, Pilsner and London Porter, introduced drinkers to styles far removed from the mainstream lagers of the day.

Inside the Emerson’s taproom. Photo / Supplied

Each beer carried a story.

Bookbinder referenced a friend’s wedding; 1812 became a flagbearer for the IPA revival; JP paid tribute to Otago food scientist Jean-Pierre Dufour; and Taieri George, a spiced ale, was brewed in memory of Richard’s father (the name itself came from a typo on a council certificate — an accident that became part of brewery folklore.)

The Emerson’s Brewery and taproom on Anzac Ave in Dunedin. Photo / Supplied

Through the 1990s and 2000s, Emerson’s reputation grew steadily, building a cult following and picking up industry awards.

Then in 2012, came the turning point: the brewery was sold to Lion for $8 million.

Sales and marketing manager Greg Menzies said Emerson’s Brewery has had many highlights over the past 33 years, the first major being the London Porter in 1992, the year of its founding, which went on to being an iconic New Zealand beer still brewed today, the second being the acquisition by Lion, and the third being the opening of a $25m brewery and taproom opened on Anzac Ave.

Richard Emerson, the profoundly deaf Dunedin brewer whose passion and palate helped kickstart New Zealand’s craft beer revolution. Photo / Supplied

“This brewery opened the opportunity to modernise the Emerson’s brand and provided the opportunity to produce beer in smaller size bottles and cans. The taproom provided the opportunity for Dunedin locals and visitors to experience the Emerson’s love of beer & food first hand,” said Menzies.

The site is more than a production hub: it’s a classroom, bar and restaurant, drawing both locals and tourists.

“The Emerson’s taproom not only employs approximately 70 people it has created a brewing hub for the Dunedin community. The Emerson’s Brewery & Taproom has been instrumental in building the Emerson’s identity as a Dunedin brand,” said Menzies.

Inside the Emerson’s taproom. Photo / Supplied

Emerson’s straddles two worlds: a pioneer of New Zealand’s craft movement and an established national brand.

“Working with Richard is a bit of a laugh, he is a much-loved character in the NZ Craft Beer and hospitality scene,” said Menzies.

“He was a one-man band for a number of years with the assistance of his parents George and Ingrid. One of Richard’s greatest assets is his deafness; he has been able to navigate business life in a hearing world. Obviously, it is a big part of Richard’s life, but he has openly embraced his deafness into the brand, even creating a range of beers called Deafinition.”

The Emerson’s portfolio spans sessionable classics to hop-forward modern styles, while its Dunedin base anchors it in the community that first embraced it.

Emerson’s state-of-the-art brewery and taproom on Anzac Ave has become a landmark destination for Dunedin locals and visitors alike. Photo / Supplied

Over the years, Emerson’s Brewery & Taproom has been the host of many events, including Fashion for Cure venue for 8 years, the finish line for the Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon for 4 years, fundraising Degustation Dinners and even the venue for a Cyclocross race.

The brand also supports the Orokonui Ecosanctuary, Port Chalmers Seafood Festival, Yellow-Eyed Penguin Trust, Dunedin Wildlife Hospital, and numerous sporting ventures.

“We are extremely proud of being a Dunedin brand and promote the city whenever we can, the city is a great place to live and work,” said Menzies.

“The team has put in a lot of hard work to make the brewery and venue what it is today. We will keep on brewing beer for people who like beer.”