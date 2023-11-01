Danseys Pass Rd - beautiful but also unforgiving.

What’s a good road trip without a scintillating, in-part downright-terrifying detour?

Given EVs are a growing percentage of the national car fleet, it was time to seriously test the mettle of the VW ID.5 on one of New Zealand’s most mountainous gravel highways during Day 3 of the Great NZ Road Trip.

Danseys Pass Rd, linking Naesby in Central Otago with Duntroon (officially in the southernmost zone of South Canterbury but widely considered to be North Otago) does not so much resemble a road in places, but a ledge, scattered with some gravel.

For very long segments of the 55km road, it’s one-way, with blind corners. On one side, a sheer cliff drop; on the other, the road is cut into bedrock. There is no room for error.

A typical corner on Danseys Pass Rd.

A reader, Alan Jordan, emailed me last week, suggesting I take the VW ID.5 across Danseys Pass. He remembered the journey as a child, and I recall my own father’s tales of the road when he lived in Timaru.

I had lunch with Sir Grahame Sydney in beautiful St Bathans yesterday, and he also convinced me, saying it cut the journey to Timaru by 40 minutes.

My initial intention of heading northwest into Mackenzie Country went by the wayside for the more hair-raising but similarly-scenic journey.

The ID.5 had 250km on the charge clock at the bottom of the hill - and 204km by the time I reached Duntroon. I had used less power than expected, because of the coast downhill on the other side.

The ID.5 must have sensed some anxiety (either that or I inadvertently pressed the wrong button) because halfway down the hill, the driver’s seat started massaging my back. I had no clue the car had that feature until that moment.

Another hazard was avoiding the sheep and lambs wandering on the road as it weaves through farmland - it’s obvious they can’t hear the quiet EVs approaching. That’s a lesson for all novice EV drivers like me.

So the ID.5 arrived in Timaru looking like a rally car, but having passed, impressively, a true test.

The VW ID.5 near the peak of Danseys Pass.

I was greeted by motelier Judy Neame; she and her husband were marking their first year of owning and running the Cedar Lodge Motel, and the next-door Coastal Ridge Apartments.

While I was still recovering, she kindly took the mood board and wrote down “Excited”.

Cedar Lodge Motel owner and Coastal Ridge apartments operator Judy Neame.

Timaru’s tourism industry is bouncing back, solidly, with a predicted strong summer ahead. Judy reported a lot of Aussies had been coming to town, along with sports groups and trade events.

It’s good news for my hometown.



