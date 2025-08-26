Advertisement
The Great New Zealand Road Trip – 9 Questions with rugby player Sarah Hirini

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Day 2 of the The Great NZ Road Trip and NZ Herald's editor at large Shayne Currie is making his way from Invercargill to Queenstown stopping off at Scapegrace's new distillery.

Each day on The Great New Zealand Road Trip, we catch up with a notable and noteworthy New Zealander, posing to them the same nine questions. Today, rugby player Sarah Hirini responds.

What’s one word to sum up your mood right now?

Happy. The life I’m living – playing

