I’ve lived in Pāpāmoa for the last 10 years and love the lifestyle we have here. We’re close to the beach with good surf and enjoy the local markets. There’s a great community that we feel connected to and enjoy the downtime with family and friends around training.

What are your passions?

I’m really passionate about the next generation and sharing my love of rugby and providing support to those who are just getting into it. Which is why I started the Hirini Rugby Academy. For me, rugby is the greatest sport because it’s one that anyone can play. I want parents to know and understand this so their kids want to play it and experience the joy of the game.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

Sarah Ulmer. I watched her win a gold medal at the Olympics and this made me want to become an Olympic champion. Although I have never personally met her, seeing what she achieved on the world’s stage sparked a dream deep inside me at a young age, that I was so clear on my dream until it became a reality.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Being with the people I love, eating delicious food in the sun, and everyone laughing and talking really loud.

What is your greatest fear?

The dark. I still run to the next room when I have to turn the light off!

What is it that you most dislike?

People who lack manners and consideration for others. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and I’m glad to have those around me who have taught me those values.

What is on your bucket list?

I’m fortunate in my career to have ticked off a lot of different things and travelled the world. I’d love to backpack through Machu Picchu and see one of the seventh wonders of the world.

What do you hope/think New Zealand will look like in 10 years?

I hope that as a nation, Aotearoa New Zealand continues to be successful in both sport and business. I’d also love for more New Zealanders to pick up and learn te reo Māori – it’s so important we know our official language and keep it alive for future generations.

