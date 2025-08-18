Across the bay in northwest Nelson, Tasman, Kahurangi National Park is a marvel of geology and biodiversity. I recommend local author Dave Hansford’s recent book Kahurangi (Potton & Burton). Typically of Dave, it has the most wonderful lyrical, deeply informed writing. I have mapped a tramping circumnavigation of Kahurangi that I will get around to at some point.

Writer, journalist and author Naomi Arnold, whose recent book Northbound traces her journey on the Te Araroa trail, from Bluff to the Far North.

What are your passions?

Trail running or mountain biking in the hills around Nelson with music and no mud underfoot. Working with my husband on our four acres, sorting out a garden, planting, a track or goat project he’s dreamed up. Enjoying the toutouwai/South Island robins that hang out with us when we do. Tramping. Beach. Books. Birds. Cable Bay in north Nelson. Scrabble.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

Lorde, for being her weird self. I like her grit and brazen honesty in Virgin. When I was on trail and doing nothing but tramping or lying in my tent, music hit me really deeply. Solar Power’s Oceanic Feeling was one of the songs I obsessed over while walking Northland.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Since walking Te Araroa, this has really changed. Even nearly a year since finishing, I am content and happy with so little now. A night at home, after dinner, with light and warmth and comfortable clothes, free of any great pain, fear, or drama. Every day that I am lucky enough to be in this situation, I think of Gaza and most of our ancestors and am humbled by this accident of good fortune.

What is your greatest fear?

Having worked as a journalist, I’ve seen plenty of this: Not being believed. Being a victim of, or being unable to stop, abuse or injustice conducted through the justice or health systems at the hands of a sociopathic human or corporate. I should get into writing thrillers, I guess.

What is it that you most dislike?

Worms. I deeply appreciate gardening and compost but I can’t even look at a worm without feeling sick. I had to step over a soaked, giant one on the track to Te Matawai Hut in the Tararua Ranges, and it was a terrible moment.

Northbound by Naomi Arnold. Photo / Supplied

What is on your bucket list?

Writing more books that approach the love I’ve received from Northbound would be amazing. Next time around, I’d love to get my teeth into a reporting project that demands a lot of time outside, a lot of time following people around, and a lot of time elbow-deep in libraries and archives. Just one little news story teased out into stunning proportions, like John Vaillant’s The Golden Spruce.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

Some things I despair about. Are we ever going to reverse our hideous biodiversity crisis, one of the highest in the world? What I hope for New Zealand and what I cynically think will happen are currently quite far apart. So I’ll just say we urgently need to stop destroying our environment and also stop trashing the people with the least power.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor.