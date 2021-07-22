The Grand: Something special for Christchurch's Cathedral Square

The Grand will be launched at a VIP event tonight. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch's former Chief Post Office in Cathedral Square is to be relaunched as The Grand at a special VIP event on Thursday night.

According to The Grand's website, the 140-year-old former Chief Post Office is to be turned into a key destination "complete with an artisan French bakery, food court experience, visitor information, iconic restaurants and bars, and one of New Zealand's largest outdoor plazas".

It says as part of the launch there will be a crowdfunding campaign "we want it to be owned by this community" providing an opportunity to "become a founding investor" of The Grand.

View from ChristChurch Cathedral tower of Chief Post Office in background. Photo / Supplied

ChristChurch Cathedral, Cathedral Square, Christchurch, 2006. Photo / File

The Grand will be a leased venue inside the Old Chief Post Office Building owned by The Grand Cathedral Square Ltd that will own and operate businesses occupying the leased building, not the building itself.

The former chief post office was designed in Italianate style and is a significant landmark on one corner of Cathedral Square. The building previously was home to the Christchurch tourist information centre, restaurants, and café from 2000.

The building has a Heritage New Zealand Category 1 listing and has been empty since the earthquakes of 2011.

As part of The Grand crowdfunding campaign, the website says "in addition to a healthy investment return" you will receive "bonus rewards" for the different levels of investment.

Christchurch tram leaving Cathedral Square, Christchurch. Photo / File

Level 1 - 1000 shares for $1000 - you would receive a $70 voucher to use at the 1879 Bar and Restaurant

Level 2 – 2500 shares for $2500 - you would receive a $200 voucher to use at the 1879 Bar and Restaurant

Level 3 – 5000 shares for $50000 - you would receive a "Forever Happy Hour card "valid for seven days a week and entitles the holder to $2 off alcoholic beverages, $1 off other beverages, 10% off all food across all outlets, 15% off retail, furniture, and art, plus a $1000 voucher to the 1879 Bar and Restaurant.

Level 4 – 10,000 shares for $10,000 - in addition to level 3, receive 2 weeks per year to feature a business at The Grand's featured owners' area.

The Grand Cathedral Square will be launched at a VIP event at 6 pm tonight.