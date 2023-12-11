Voyager 2023 media awards
Updated

The Government and te reo Māori: Are they trying to start a culture war? - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Auckland’s Northern Motorway remains at a near standstill coming into the city this morning with Te Pāti Māori protests disrupting peak-hour traffic. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Te reo and other elements of tikanga Māori have been embraced by core constituencies of the National Party, including businesses, private schools and provincial institutions. Why is the Government so out of touch with

