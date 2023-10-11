Broadcaster Rachel Smalley. Photo / NZME

Broadcaster Rachel Smalley wanted to know why Pharmac bosses were refusing to talk to her, so she harnessed the power of the Privacy Act to find out.

After months of waiting, she finally received a response to her Official Information Act request.

“I could never have anticipated the 274-page document that eventually arrived in my inbox,” she tells The Front Page podcast.

In the emails, staff at Pharmac demeaned Smalley’s following at Today FM, warned that she could get “mega shitty” if refused an interview and accused the broadcaster of “banging on” during her show. One staffer even went as far as writing a disparaging limerick about Smalley.

Of all the things she read, she says there was one four-letter word that stood out above all the others.

“Without question, that four-letter word ‘sigh’ and four dots… That was in the subject line of an email where I had written about some people I had become close to who had cancer… I wrote a piece about how they would be dead if they were relying on the public health system for treatment.

“The [sub-editor] clipped that up and wrote the headline: ‘My friends would be dead if they had to rely on the public health system for their cancer treatment, and they posted that on Twitter [X]. Sarah Fitt took a screenshot of that Tweet and sent it to her colleagues. It was the flippancy and disdain… that I still feel most upset about.”

The email that left Rachel Smalley shocked. Image / Rachel Smalley

Smalley says that she understands the need for Pharmac to remain at arm’s length and stay objective in its decision-making, but believes there’s room for improvement.

“You must understand the lived experience of the people whom you are trying to get medicines for,” says Smalley.

“You must be patient-centric. The world has moved on in terms of how corporates engage now. We understand ESG sustainability, we understand the employee journey, and we understand the humanity of what we’re doing in business these days. And yet, Pharmac just feels that there’s this brutal culture – and because they continuously appoint CEOs from within, that culture keeps rising and keeps manifesting. The Privacy Act has revealed that that which we’ve thought to be true is true.”

