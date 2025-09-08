Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

The empty chair and the future of building liability - Malcolm Fleming

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

NZ will adopt proportionate liability for building defects, ending joint liability. Photo / 123rf

NZ will adopt proportionate liability for building defects, ending joint liability. Photo / 123rf

Opinion

THE FACTS

  • The Government will implement a proportionate liability system for building defects, replacing joint and several liability.
  • Mandatory home warranties are needed to protect home owners and ensure industry standards.
  • Without warranties, the risk of building defects could fall back on homeowners, as seen in the leaky homes crisis.

By Malcolm Fleming, chief executive, New Zealand Certified Builders

Listening to Newstalk ZB on concerns that proportionate liability will leave home owners in the lurch without mandatory guarantees reminded me of a phrase which Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk used when announcing the Building Act changes: “We

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save