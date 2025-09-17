Advertisement
The education fix Aotearoa NZ needs is already here - Don Christie

Opinion by
Don Christie
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Instead of a complete NCEA overhaul, could we better use education technology that already exists? Photo / File

THE FACTS:

  • The Government remains a long way from achieving its public service target of 80% of Year 8 students at or above curriculum level in reading, writing and maths by December 2030.
  • Only 8% of poorer students in Year 8 are at or above curriculum level in maths, while for Māori students it’s one in every 10 and for Pacific students it’s one in 16.
  • Less than a quarter of Year 8 students have a writing ability that meets the Government benchmark.

The latest education results are in, and they’re sobering. The Curriculum Insights and Progress Study results for 2024 show that over 60% of Year 8 students are more than a year behind in maths and writing.

The Government has responded with $2.5 billion in reforms in Budget

