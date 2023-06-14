The priciest petrol was found at a Mobil station in St Heliers. Photo / RNZ

Petrol prices across Auckland are varying drastically, with a 61 cent per litre difference between the cheapest and the priciest.

With the fuel tax subsidy finishing at the end of June, the cost of filling up is set to rise for everyone. But why is there such a major disparity in Tāmaki Makaurau?

RNZ visited Costco in West Auckland, where fuel costs are among the cheapest in the region. One motorist, Jake, was filling up not just his car but also three 10-litre tanks for his other vehicles. He said he visits the 27-pump petrol station twice a week.

On June 14, unleaded 91 was $2.11 per litre and diesel was $1.62. Only those with a $60 Costco annual membership can access the pumps.

Silverdale farmer Steve was also there to fill his truck and several 20-litre containers.

“I fill up for farm fuel as well as diesel for my truck. It’s the cheapest in town, so why wouldn’t you?”

Another driver, Brent, often made a 100km round trip from his home in Milldale to his workplace in Avondale, going via Costco in Westgate for fuel. He told RNZ the drive was worth it for the “massive difference” in petrol prices.

Jake was filling three petrol containers at Costco in West Auckland. Photo / RNZ

Less than five minutes drive away in Henderson, a Mobil station charges 44 cents more than Costco, with unleaded 91 fetching $2.55/L and $2.02 for diesel.

One driver, Ben, said he tried to buy petrol in South Auckland where prices are more affordable. He said fuel costs make it hard to cope.

“We’re all broke,” he told RNZ.

A glimpse at petrol prices around Auckland:

Z, Te Atatu Peninsula - unleaded 91: $2.52, diesel: $2.02

BP, Herne Bay - unleaded 91: $2.55, diesel: $2.04

BP, Northcote - unleaded 91: $2.44, diesel: $1.96

Pak’nSave, Wairau -unleaded 91: $2.39, diesel: $1.97 (with a supermarket receipt)

Z, Panmure - unleaded 91: $2.52, diesel: $2.02

Caltex, Newton - unleaded 91: $2.38



