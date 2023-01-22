The early morning pursuit lead to the arrest of four youths, including a 17-year-old wanted in relation to a 'serious incident'. Photo / NZME

Four youths were arrested in Hamilton in the early hours of this morning after a wanted teenager sparked a dramatic police pursuit.

Police say the 17-year-old driver was “wanted in relation to a serious incident” and sped off when officers spotted them in a stolen Tiida just before 1am on Saturday.

Police were initially patrolling the Hamilton East area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said, “the driver became aware of police’s presence on Grey St and accelerated south, turning onto Cobham Drive”.

A pursuit was authorised due to the potential threat to the public.

“The vehicle has driven through several suburbs at speed, though, thankfully, very few motorists were on the roads,” Wilson said.

Police spiked one of the Tiida’s tyres on Greenwood St, Frankton, and two more tyres were spiked on Avalon Drive in Nawton.

“The manner of driving became more concerning; multiple vehicles were forced to pull to the side of the road as the car travelled south, on its rims, in the northbound lane of Victoria St,” Wilson said.

The car was then seen driving on the footpath of Alexandra St, and a tactical stop was authorised, police said.

The driver lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle on Anglesea St.

“Police arrested four youths at the scene around 1.10am and thankfully, nobody was injured,” Wilson said.

The 17-year-old driver and three passengers - two aged 17 and one 14 - are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on serious driving charges and charges relating to the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Further charges are also likely.

“Events like this are extremely concerning and the outcome could have been much worse, if not for the actions of our officers,” Wilson said. “They put themselves in harm’s way to keep the community safe.”

Waikato police asked anyone who may have footage of the pursuit to get in touch.

“A number of people were seen recording the pursuit and we ask anyone with photos or video of the pursuit and subsequent arrests to contact us, as that information could be vital to the investigation,” said Wilson.

Photos or video can be submitted online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’ and referencing the case number 221112/6852.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.