Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

The bruising fall of the Hawke’s Bay peach and how supermarkets can help - Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Wattie's canned peaches are an example of Hastings perfection coming in small packages.

Wattie's canned peaches are an example of Hastings perfection coming in small packages.

THE FACTS

  • Wattie’s has stopped purchasing peaches from up to 20 Hawke’s Bay growers due to declining demand.
  • Growers face challenges after Cyclone Gabrielle, with some considering switching to apples or forming co-operatives.
  • The situation highlights concerns about food security and the impact of supermarket practices on local produce.

Humble peaches in a can, preserved in syrup, have been a staple of middle New Zealand for more than a century.

Grown in Hawke’s Bay, canned by Sir James Wattie’s cannery, and shipped around the country and the world, they’re an example of Hastings perfection coming in small

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save