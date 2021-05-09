Website of the Year

New Zealand

The big dry: Drought hits farmers hard as winter looms

6 minutes to read
Stu Fraser's North Canterbury farm has had just 80mm of rain all year. Photo / George Heard

Kurt Bayer
By:

NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch

Up the brown hill where his grandfather lies, Stu Fraser's epic view tells two stark tales.

Down on the flat of Amuri basin, the local irrigation scheme flaunts its lush rewards: emerald swathes of dairy

