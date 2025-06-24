“I just wrote down how I want to play Varsity Colts, then Varsity Premieres and I think I had Canterbury 19s, Crusaders 20s and NZ 20s there too,” he said.

“I had those goals in the background, and I was pretty methodical of what I wanted to do. I’d cross one off and then look at the next one.”

Treacy (right) with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in South Africa for the U20 Rugby Championship. Photo / New Zealand Rugby

Treacy said he was “amazed” by the support he’s received since coming to New Zealand to hit those goals, a refreshing take to hear amid a field of tall poppy syndrome.

“In Aussie, I found sometimes people would say things to you and it’s a little backhanded.

“The culture here is so supportive, and everyone wants to see you do well and see you grow. Maybe it’s not like that everywhere but I’m just in a lucky position to have that.”

The call to confirm that he’d be representing New Zealand was one Treacy will never forget, as it came with a wave of ecstasy and relief.

The lock/flanker thought he had missed the cut after mixing his dates up, so when the call came, he was caught by surprise and missed it entirely. After giving a ring back, there was only one thing on his mind.

“When you get a call like that, I always get a bit emotional because I always think of my family back home. They’re the first people I want to call because they backed me and have helped me out with so much,” he said.

“I think Mum shed a few tears … that feeling is what I chase.”

Those emotion levels went through the roof after putting the black jersey on for the first time, something Treacy understands to a tee.

“It’s a feeling you can’t really describe. You put it on, and it doesn’t matter what your headspace is before,” he said.

“There’s just a switch, especially for me, in that I’m prepared to do anything.”

Treacy’s physicality is one of his points of difference on the field. Photo / John Cowpland, Action Press

Dan O’Brien has had front-row seats in Treacy’s journey, watching the young man develop as his club and Canterbury U19 head coach in addition to his assistant role with the Crusaders U20s.

“He’s just constantly wanting to learn,” he said.

“When you put a player like that in those higher-level environments, it’s all about learning quickly and applying it so he’s built perfectly for that.”

Coupled with a scintillating work rate and physicality, O’Brien suggested “the sky’s the limit” for Treacy’s rugby future.

“He’s played NZ 20s, I’d say NPC is around the corner and from there he’ll play Super Rugby,” O’Brien said.

“Once you play Super Rugby, the odds get shorter and shorter to wear the full black jersey… I think we’ll see him reach the highest levels of New Zealand rugby.”

Treacy himself, however, is laser-focused on two things.

“Making myself proud and my family proud bro, that’s the number one.”