“In Aussie, I found sometimes people would say things to you and it’s a little backhanded.
“The culture here is so supportive, and everyone wants to see you do well and see you grow. Maybe it’s not like that everywhere but I’m just in a lucky position to have that.”
The call to confirm that he’d be representing New Zealand was one Treacy will never forget, as it came with a wave of ecstasy and relief.
The lock/flanker thought he had missed the cut after mixing his dates up, so when the call came, he was caught by surprise and missed it entirely. After giving a ring back, there was only one thing on his mind.
“When you get a call like that, I always get a bit emotional because I always think of my family back home. They’re the first people I want to call because they backed me and have helped me out with so much,” he said.
“I think Mum shed a few tears … that feeling is what I chase.”
Those emotion levels went through the roof after putting the black jersey on for the first time, something Treacy understands to a tee.
“It’s a feeling you can’t really describe. You put it on, and it doesn’t matter what your headspace is before,” he said.
“There’s just a switch, especially for me, in that I’m prepared to do anything.”
Dan O’Brien has had front-row seats in Treacy’s journey, watching the young man develop as his club and Canterbury U19 head coach in addition to his assistant role with the Crusaders U20s.