The All Blacks are coming: Rugby World Cup squad to be named in Hawke’s Bay next week

The All Blacks have chosen to announce their Rugby World Cup squad at Pettigrew Green Arena. Photo / NZME

Solidarity with the cyclone-hit citizens of Hawke’s Bay has seen the All Blacks seek to name their Rugby World Cup squad in Napier.

The 33-man squad for the tournament, which begins in France next month, will be announced at Pettigrew Green Arena on Monday at 5pm.

Traditionally squad announcements of this magnitude have taken place at New Zealand Rugby’s Wellington or Auckland offices, but this has not been your average year in Hawke’s Bay.

February’s cyclone left lasting physical, emotional scars and financial scars on the region and All Blacks coach Ian Foster says the team were very conscious of that.

It’s understood Foster felt the All Blacks couldn’t head to France without paying some respects to the people of Hawke’s Bay. The players then leapt at the opportunity to visit the region, once it was presented to them.

Brodie Retallick in action for Hawke's Bay against North Harbour in 2022. Photo / Paul Taylor

“We have all seen from afar the challenges the East Coast regions have had to ensure this year and the many ongoing challenges that they are still facing,’' Foster said.

“It’s an area that’s close to the hearts of many in our team.

“By bringing the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup announcement to Napier, it’s a small symbol of our support for the area. In addition to that, we plan to spend a couple of days there and engage in a community event that hopefully reflects that support.’'

Details of that are still to be confirmed, but it’s understood a public training session next Wednesday will be among the opportunities fans get to wish their heroes well before their World Cup campaign begins against France, in Paris on September 9.

Hawke’s Bay boasts just one current All Black - lock Brodie Retallick - but there remains a slight chance of Magpies halfbacks Brad Weber or Folau Fakatava earning a recall.

The All Blacks conclude their pre-World Cup schedule with a clash against Australia in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.