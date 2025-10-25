Kiwi workers inevitably wonder if they will eventually be replaced by robots and AI. Photo / 123rf

Kiwi workers inevitably wonder if they will eventually be replaced by robots and AI. Photo / 123rf

There would scarcely be a worker in New Zealand who doesn’t wonder what effect artificial intelligence (AI) will have on their future employment. Will they be able to learn how to use it? Will it make their job easier, or will their role disappear altogether?

Journalists are told by outsiders that AI bots will soon be creating news stories and other content in their place; accountants wonder how long they’ll be in charge of adding up numbers; factory workers fear automation will take over their jobs; restaurant wait staff watch gloomily as a pre-programmed robot delivers plates of food to waiting diners.

But history has a way of resolving hysterical fears, and humans have an uncanny ability to adapt. It’s a matter of turning to face, and embrace, the approaching “threat” rather than bolting or hiding in a dark cupboard pretending it’s not happening.

Writing in the Washington Post, Google’s chief economist Fabien Curto Millet and Diane Coyle, the Bennett professor of public policy at Britain’s University of Cambridge, point out there have been multiple waves of automation since the Industrial Revolution and yet the share of people who are employed has risen.

To prove their point, Millet and Coyle use a prediction from nearly 10 years ago that AI would replace radiologists within a few years. And yet demand for radiologists has increased, protected by their skills of analysing medical records, advising doctors, talking to patients and interpreting findings despite AI being incorporated into their work.