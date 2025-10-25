Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

The AI boom: Why experts predict technology will create more jobs for some sectors – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Kiwi workers inevitably wonder if they will eventually be replaced by robots and AI. Photo / 123rf

Kiwi workers inevitably wonder if they will eventually be replaced by robots and AI. Photo / 123rf

There would scarcely be a worker in New Zealand who doesn’t wonder what effect artificial intelligence (AI) will have on their future employment. Will they be able to learn how to use it? Will it make their job easier, or will their role disappear altogether?

Journalists are told by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save