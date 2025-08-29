Advertisement
Thames man Jared missing, police urge public to report sightings

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 35-year-old Waikato man Jared.

Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing from Thames.

Jared, a 35-year-old, was last seen leaving his home on Waiomu Valley Rd on the morning of August 24.

He was heading towards the Coromandel but didn’t return home.

Jared is reported to be driving

