Auckland stores under attack as ram raids continue, the property market cools and Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The owner of a Four Square in Thames is feeling "frustrated" and "sick" after his store was ram-raided for the fourth time since December over the weekend.

Around 1.20am on Monday, at least four offenders used a car to smash their way into Martina Four Square, said owner Jaswinder Singh.

Singh said the offenders tried to steal cigarettes but were unsuccessful as damaged counters blocked their way to the cabinet.

But the consequences that Singh is now facing are significant.

To replace the counter alone will cost around $16,000 he said. In the raid, the offenders damaged the Lotto counter which means Singh has not been able to sell Lotto tickets since and doesn't know when he'll be able to again.

Martina Four Square in Thames has been ram raided four times since December. Photo / Facebook

The entrance is currently boarded up and the price of repairs, a roller door and bollards could cost the landlord of the building up to $20,000, said Singh.

Singh said it was too easy for offenders to get away with what they do and rules needed to be tougher to stop the ram-raids.

"They know they can do whatever they like and they can walk away easily."