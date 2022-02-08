Thai sex workers on trial accused of defrauding three men of $250k

Nualpan Coxon, 67, and Pornthip Phonkoed, 63, are on trial fighting seven fraud charges in the Hamilton District Court this week.

Two Thai sex workers are accused of defrauding three Waikato men of more than $250k by making up a multitude of lies around why they needed the money.

Nualpan Coxon, 67, and Pornthip Phonkoed, 63, are currently on trial in the Hamilton District Court fighting seven charges; six of obtaining funds by deception and another of blackmailing a complainant after allegedly threatening to expose naked photos of him if he did not pay up.

In her opening submission to the jury, Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann said over two separate periods between August 2015 and November 2015 and August 2017 and December 2017, the pair allegedly defrauded the three male complainants - who have interim name suppression - of around $253,600.

The accused, both of Auckland, met two of the men after they responded to massage advertisements in the newspaper, and met the other in a retail shop.

"These women came into the lives of some elderly men who they became close to. They then traded on this relationship, of sorts, to obtain money from them, by deceiving them about what they were going to do with the money and claiming they were going to repay it.

"All in all they defrauded these men of well in excess of $200,000."

The first victim, Mr A, met the pair after responding to a newspaper advertisement offering massage services in July 2015.

A woman called "Jenna" - or Phonkoed - answered the message and the pair met on a number of occasions and at times consensual sex occurred.

Phonkoed then went on to introduce him to "Lilly" - or Coxon - between August and November 2015.

During the offending period, the pair asked to lend them money for various reasons, including helping their family member in Bangkok, helping to get residency.

The pair would drive Mr A to ATMs so he could take the money out.

By November, Phonkoed asked if Coxon could stay at his house as the police were after her and Mr A said no.

However, during a sexual encounter, Coxon took a photo of Mr A while he was naked and getting dressed. Mr A tried to get the phone but Phonkoed restrained him.

She would later ring him and explain the consequences of Coxon publishing the photos of he did not pay them their money.

Mr A made multiple withdrawals totalling around $20,000.

When Mr A's wife returned from overseas he told her what happened, and texted the pair to get his money back without success. No money had been repaid since, Mann said.

The next victim, Mr B, has since passed away but managed to make an audio recording to be used at trial the day before he died in March 2019.

The accused also met Mr B in 2015 and said they were involved in bringing gold to New Zealand and selling it for a substantial profit.

However, soon after the pair told a litany of stories around why they needed money to which he obliged on the premise that it would be paid back. In total, $13,900 was given to the accused, Mann said.

Nearly $210,000 was allegedly obtained by the defendants between December 2017 and February 2018, from a new complainant, Mr C, who also responded to a newspaper advertisement for a massage.

Phonkoed met with Mr C several times and they had consensual sex.

She then introduced her to Coxon, who she claimed was her sister.

While initially there were no requests for money, they soon began.

Based on the reasons given by the accused, Mr C loaned the pair $219,700 through "numerous" separate transactions involving cash and bank transfer.

No repayments were made by Phonkoed, however Coxon paid back $1595 in four separate deposits.

Instead of spending the money on what they had told the complaints, the accused instead spent a lot on gambling.

Mr C ultimately laid a complaint with police in March 2018 after failing to get the money back.

"What quickly became evident was that on obtaining funds from the three defendants ... it was not as represented to the complainants.

"The women set out spending the money, gambling and the like, the crown says with no intention of ever repaying it.

"The representations they made to the three complainants were deceptive ... and the defendants are before you as a result."

The accused are being assisted by interpreters and the trial is being overseen by Judge Stephen Clark.

The first witness will be called after the lunch adjournment.