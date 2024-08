The drama unfolded over a couple of hours in central Auckland during the second of three exercises to test the co-ordinated response between emergency services and the City Rail Link.

As work moves from heavy construction to the installation, testing and commissioning of lighting, signalling and other systems, the underground emergency response plans are updated and tested to ensure everyone is prepared and able to deal with any issues.

CRL workers Jerald Guanzon, Casper Almira and Tony Coleman wait behind the safety cordon while the drill takes place. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The three new stations for the CRL are undergoing the safety review and emergency drills with Kaaranga-a-Hape going first on Wednesday this week and Mangawhau Station having its turn on Tuesday.

So far, so good with no obvious problems showing themselves, although the work below ground was obscured from view, and yesterday’s exercise wound up at midday as planned.