Mayor Sam Broughton was forced to adjourn the meeting “due to the atmosphere in the room”.

Schnell told the meeting there was a legal reserve on his property. He claimed someone started an extraction pit in the wrong location 100 years ago.

Mayor Sam Broughton adjourned the meeting, stating the council couldn't provide an immediate answer. Photo / LGNZ

“I was always promised the titles would be moved,” he said.

He alleged the council had allowed all manner of dumping in the pit over the years, which had left the land unproductive and needing a $30,000 clean-up.

Schnell said the council had offered him a $13,000 compensation package and to “take responsibility for what’s been dumped in this pit by the council”.

He rejected that offer because he had spent $15,000 on lawyers seeking reparations, and had also sent the council “an account for all the material they have extracted and dumped in there”.

He demanded “a realistic conversation of paying my account”.

“I want answers. After 50 years, we’re starting to get a little frustrated. All you can do is offer me an insult and a compensation package.”

He threatened to stop paying his rates until he either received a realistic answer or the council took him to court.

“And I would like an answer today, so I’m going to sit here until I get one, or you can have me forcibly removed by the police.”

At that point, Broughton, who noted that he and chief executive Sharon Mason had met Schnell recently to discuss the matter, said the councillors would not be able to provide an answer at the meeting.

“We are not going to get into a backwards and forwards here.”

Schnell then refused to vacate the chair.

Broughton adjourned the meeting as members of the public gallery began to leave.

“This is not the way we conduct business in this chamber,” the mayor said. “We are here to listen to you, and we have done that sensibly, and we do not feel that is the right way to go.”

As the councillors, staff and public cleared the room, Schnell rose from his chair, exclaiming, “I think I’ve made my point” as he walked out.

Mason said the council maintained its position that it had no liability for the pit, as gravel extraction was originally undertaken more than 70 years ago with the consent of Schnell’s grandfather.

“Council ceased operations prior to 2003, and Schnell has had full control of the site since then.

“Council has offered two resolution options, both including $13,000 compensation for historic use and a five-year discounted licence. One option involves Schnell purchasing the reserve land via the Department of Conservation.”

The offers would remain open until September, she said.

“Council remains committed to a fair and lawful resolution.”

- RNZ