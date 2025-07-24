“This is not the way we conduct business in this chamber,” the mayor said. “We are here to listen to you, and we have done that sensibly, and we do not feel that is the right way to go.”
As the councillors, staff and public cleared the room, Schnell rose from his chair, exclaiming, “I think I’ve made my point” as he walked out.
Mason said the council maintained its position that it had no liability for the pit, as gravel extraction was originally undertaken more than 70 years ago with the consent of Schnell’s grandfather.
“Council ceased operations prior to 2003, and Schnell has had full control of the site since then.
“Council has offered two resolution options, both including $13,000 compensation for historic use and a five-year discounted licence. One option involves Schnell purchasing the reserve land via the Department of Conservation.”
The offers would remain open until September, she said.