Home / New Zealand

Tenant quits lease after apartment hits almost 44C, bond refunded

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The tenant said temperatures inside the apartment reached 43.6C, while the landlord's reading recorded a high of 28.3C. Photo / 123rf

  • A tenant was allowed to break their lease because of extreme heat reaching 43.6C.
  • The Tenancy Tribunal ordered the return of the $2440 bond and partial reimbursement for aircon running costs.
  • The landlord provided evidence of compliance with ventilation standards.

A tenant says the sweltering heat inside their apartment reached temperatures well into the 40s – ruining a laptop, killing pot plants and requiring medicines to be stored in a car where it was cooler.

Now the tenant has been allowed to break a year-long lease and get their

Save

Latest from New Zealand

