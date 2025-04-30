Jones said the neighbourhood has been a good place to bring up her four children, two of whom have since left home.
“I feel privileged being in it. It’s very peaceful, I can say that, there’s no drama. It’s pretty safe I can say, really safe around here.”
Data from Corelogic shows the villa is the most valuable single dwelling in Kāinga Ora’s portfolio – at $3.9m.
“It’s actually quite a big property, well I reckon it is and I’m actually looking at transfering so they can have the house for a bigger family because it’s only the three of us and it’s quite big for us,” Jones said.
“My thoughts would be I reckon they should sell it.”
Building projects that would create more than 1000 state homes are on hold while Kāinga Ora reviews its portfolio, with decisions expected from July.
It also intends to sell about 900 homes nationally over the next 12-18 months – currently 49 state homes are on the market of which 32 are in Auckland.
A nearby neighbour of the most valuable state house, who wished to remain anonymous, said it does not make financial sense for the state agency to keep the Ponsonby house.
“I think it probably should be sold because it’s worth three or four million so you could probably build a lot more for that.”
Kāinga Ora said it does not have plans to develop any of its five most valuable houses, and they are not for sale.
All are in Auckland and each are worth more than $3.5m, according to CoreLogic.
Five most valuable state homes in New Zealand (supplied by Corelogic)
Ponsonby CV $3,900,000 - 619m2
Henderson CV $3,770,000 - 4626m2
Westmere CV $3,700,000 - 620m2
Westmere CV $3,650,000 - 612m2
Hillcrest CV $3,525,000 - 2904m2
CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said the properties’ values were tied up in large plots of land.
“It shows that you could probably build multiple units on that block of land to get better use and more people living in that area which would be well in demand from people wanting to live there to be closer to town.”
Goodall believed Kāinga Ora should be considering the future of all five of its most valuable properties.
“It’s also important to note we are not reducing the number of Kāinga Ora homes. For each existing Kāinga Ora home sold, a newly built home is delivered elsewhere.”
In Ponsonby, the median value of a house is $2.4m, while a flat or unit is about the $1m mark.
Jones said she was ready to move out of the area.
“It’s actually not affordable, especially in the area. Ponsonby, it’s not actually suited for low income families. It’s nice to be close to the city, but income it’s not affordable.”
She said she recently asked to transfer to another house in Auckland, partly because her family felt increasingly out of place in the upmarket suburb.
“Because I’m actually ready to move along, there’s been a lot of stuff happening inside the house and my family and we’ve kind of caused a bit of riff-raff on the street so I think it’s time for us to move.”