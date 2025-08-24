Advertisement
Tenancy Tribunal orders landlord Donna Miers to pay tenant $3400 for ‘appalling’ Timaru rental

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Black mould is pictured in the failed Healthy Homes inspection report. Photo / Supplied.

Black mould, holes in the floor and a toilet that leaked sewage are some of the issues in an “appalling” rental that has been described as “not suitable for a child”.

The home was so bad its tenant stopped paying rent for nearly three months in protest until he could

