Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tenancy Tribunal evicts Taupō pensioner from council flat after failing to pay rent

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Tenancy Tribunal ordered a pensioner's tenancy to be terminated after the woman stopped paying her rent. Photo / Chris Steel

The Tenancy Tribunal ordered a pensioner's tenancy to be terminated after the woman stopped paying her rent. Photo / Chris Steel

An elderly council housing tenant who was awarded thousands of dollars in compensation after spending almost two years in a “freezing” cold and damp unit has now been evicted for not paying her rent.

In May, the Taupō District Council paid the woman $4127 in compensation after the Tenancy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save