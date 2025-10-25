The Tenancy Tribunal ordered a pensioner's tenancy to be terminated after the woman stopped paying her rent. Photo / Chris Steel
An elderly council housing tenant who was awarded thousands of dollars in compensation after spending almost two years in a “freezing” cold and damp unit has now been evicted for not paying her rent.
In May, the Taupō District Council paid the woman $4127 in compensation after the TenancyTribunal ruled the unit breached the Healthy Homes Standards.
The award arose from an April decision in which tribunal adjudicator Jeanette Maher took into account the tenant’s vulnerability, the period over which the breaches occurred, and that the pension flat still didn’t comply with draughts and heating standards.
“The initial Healthy Homes report was available to the Taupō District Council in November 2021 and was not acted upon or disclosed to the tenant,” it said.
She maintained the council was bound to honour the amount in the agreement.
When the council discovered its mistake, it proposed a rent increase to $170 and later imposed it.
The woman argued the new amount exceeded market rent.
She also argued the increase breached social housing income-related rent rules and put many in her complex into significant financial hardship.
But Maher ruled against her on both points, saying the error was a genuine one.
The adjudicator also found that if the tenant had insisted the council be held to the written agreement, it, in turn, could have issued a 90-day notice to terminate the contract.
“Had that option been provided to her, I am satisfied that she would have signed the amended agreement.”
The adjudicator found the council’s pensioner flats were heavily subsidised by ratepayers and the council’s rents weren’t income-related, but were determined by councillors, who took into account the costs of running the units.
At the latest hearing, the woman continued to argue she should be paying $125 a week, with the balance being deducted from what she now owed.
She maintained the rent increase was unlawful and the new weekly rent rate exceeded market rent.
In a statement, the council said it has a long waitlist for its Housing for the Elderly units and a limited stock, which, although dated, complied with Healthy Homes Standards.
The units were rented at below market rates and were subsidised by general ratepayers. Many tenants were unable to afford market rents.
It said applying to the tribunal for an order to terminate the tenancy was a last resort measure when all others had failed.
It confirmed the woman no longer lived at the unit.
