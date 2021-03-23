Ten injured in serious west Auckland van crash, two children taken to Starship Hospital

Emergency workers at the scene of this morning's crash in Te Atatū, west Auckland, which left 10 injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ten people have been injured - including two children who were seriously hurt - after a van carrying a group collided with a truck in west Auckland.

Police say emergency services were at the scene of a serious crash involving a truck and van on Tawa Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula.

The accident happened around 8.20am.

A police spokesperson said there were a number of occupants inside the van at the time of the crash. Those in the van were described as being part of a group.

St John Ambulance said 10 people were treated for injuries with some being ferried to Auckland's Starship Hospital.

A spokeswoman said two suffered serious injuries and were taken to Starship Hospital for treatment.

Three others were in a moderate condition and five others suffered minor injuries.

The spokeswoman said one of those with moderate injuries was taken to Auckland City Hospital for treatment while another was taken to Waitakere Hospital.

Police said those with the most serious injuries were travelling in the van when it crashed.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Unit have been advised and would be investigating the accident.

A section of Tawa Rd, near Te Atatū Rd, will be closed while the scene was examined by the Serious Crash Unit.

Police advised motorists to expect delays while travelling through the area this morning.